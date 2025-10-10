Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Takes $1.33 Million Position in Franklin FTSE Japan ETF $FLJP

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 41,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,331,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC owned 0.06% of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLJP. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 2,840.2% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the period. Arvest Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 209,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 266,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,835,000 after buying an additional 47,030 shares during the period. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at $255,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan ETF Price Performance

FLJP opened at $34.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. Franklin FTSE Japan ETF has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28 and a beta of 0.67.

About Franklin FTSE Japan ETF

The Franklin FTSE Japan ETF (FLJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Japan RIC Capped index. The fund tracks a market-cap-selected and -weighted index of Japanese equities. FLJP was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

