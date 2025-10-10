NBT Bank N A NY Reduces Stake in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Veralto were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VLTO. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Veralto by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Veralto by 198.2% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on VLTO shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Veralto from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings upgraded Veralto from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Veralto and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded Veralto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Veralto from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.43.

Veralto Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of VLTO opened at $102.86 on Friday. Veralto Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.86 and a 52-week high of $115.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.91. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Veralto had a return on equity of 41.45% and a net margin of 16.65%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Veralto has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.720-3.800 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.910-0.950 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other news, CEO Jennifer Honeycutt sold 10,646 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.26, for a total transaction of $1,131,243.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 106,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,286,830.94. This represents a 9.11% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Veralto Profile

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

