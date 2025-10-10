Bodycote (LON:BOY) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 579.12 ($7.70) and traded as high as GBX 693 ($9.22). Bodycote shares last traded at GBX 678.50 ($9.02), with a volume of 223,636 shares.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 650 to GBX 775 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Bodycote from GBX 700 to GBX 860 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 price objective on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 811.67.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 639.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 579.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.84. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,218.75, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.18.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported GBX 21.30 EPS for the quarter. Bodycote had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 8.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bodycote plc will post 54.0540541 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

