Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Associated British Foods plc (LON:ABF – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,099.12 ($27.92) and traded as high as GBX 2,125 ($28.26). Associated British Foods shares last traded at GBX 2,125 ($28.26), with a volume of 688,974 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 2,130 to GBX 2,000 in a research note on Wednesday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,150.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £15.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,204.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,144.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,099.12.

Associated British Foods is a diversified international food, ingredients and retail group with sales of £13.9bn, 128,000 employees and operations in 53 countries across Europe, Africa, the Americas, Asia and Australia.

Our purpose is to provide safe, nutritious, affordable food, and clothing that is great value for money.

