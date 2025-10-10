Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.74 and traded as high as $21.18. Chipmos Technologies shares last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 47,758 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on IMOS shares. Wall Street Zen raised Chipmos Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chipmos Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $749.12 million, a P/E ratio of 232.11 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day moving average of $17.74.

Chipmos Technologies (NASDAQ:IMOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $188.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. Chipmos Technologies had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 0.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Chipmos Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $0.00 in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMOS. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 14.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 250,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,206,000 after purchasing an additional 31,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 66.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 69,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 27,617 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 110.7% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 50.3% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chipmos Technologies by 35.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 14,620 shares during the last quarter. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of high-integration and high-precision integrated circuits, and related assembly and testing services in the People’s Republic of China, Taiwan, Japan, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through Testing; Assembly; Testing and Assembly for LCD, OLED and Other Display Panel Driver Semiconductors; Bumping; and Others segments.

