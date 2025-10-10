Kingfisher (LON:KGF) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Kingfisher plc (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 275.70 ($3.67) and traded as high as GBX 300.45 ($4.00). Kingfisher shares last traded at GBX 298.55 ($3.97), with a volume of 22,184,188 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on KGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Kingfisher to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from GBX 320 to GBX 280 in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 306 to GBX 331 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 300 to GBX 285 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Kingfisher from GBX 312 to GBX 306 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of GBX 296.40.

Kingfisher Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2,836.19, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 272.41 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.70.

Kingfisher (LON:KGF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported GBX 15.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kingfisher had a return on equity of 5.23% and a net margin of 2.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kingfisher plc will post 23.6949924 earnings per share for the current year.

Kingfisher Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kingfisher plc is an international home improvement company with over 1,900 stores, supported by a team of c.76,000 colleagues. We operate in seven countries across Europe under retail banners including B&Q, Castorama, Brico Dépôt, Screwfix, TradePoint and Koçta?. We offer home improvement products and services to consumers and trade professionals who shop in our stores and via our e-commerce channels.

See Also

