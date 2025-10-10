Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $25.34. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 95,284 shares trading hands.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile
Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.
