Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund (NYSE:ACV – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $22.01 and traded as high as $25.34. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund shares last traded at $25.29, with a volume of 95,284 shares trading hands.

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.01.

Get Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund alerts:

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.5%. Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.91%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. American National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000.

(Get Free Report)

Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets. The fund primarily invests in diversified portfolio of convertible securities, income-producing equity securities, and income-producing debt and other instruments of varying maturities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Diversified Income & Convertible Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.