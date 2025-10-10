Teekay (NYSE:TK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Teekay Corporation Ltd. (NYSE:TK – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.81 and traded as high as $8.19. Teekay shares last traded at $8.10, with a volume of 523,877 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Teekay in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Teekay Trading Up 1.3%

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teekay

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.81. The company has a market capitalization of $743.90 million, a PE ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.42.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 80.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 858,425 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 383,997 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 101.7% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,592 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Teekay by 381.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,280 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Teekay by 150.8% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 135,021 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 81,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Teekay during the first quarter valued at about $1,284,000. 46.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation engages in the international crude oil and other marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns and operates crude oil and refined product tankers. It also provides ship-to-ship support services; tanker commercial management operation services; and operational and maintenance marine services.

Further Reading

