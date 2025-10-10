Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MRG.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.92 and traded as high as C$18.23. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust shares last traded at C$18.12, with a volume of 24,750 shares traded.
Several research firms have commented on MRG.UN. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$22.50.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-end real estate investment trust. The REIT invests in multi-suite residential rental properties in Canada and the United States. The REIT operates into two reportable segments, Canada and the United States. The United States contributes to the vast majority of revenue.
