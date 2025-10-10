Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.31 and traded as high as C$24.65. Northland Power shares last traded at C$23.96, with a volume of 1,446,005 shares trading hands.
NPI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.08.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -571.43%.
Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.
