Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$21.31 and traded as high as C$24.65. Northland Power shares last traded at C$23.96, with a volume of 1,446,005 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NPI has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 15th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.08.

Northland Power Price Performance

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The stock has a market cap of C$6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.31.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 31st. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is -571.43%.

About Northland Power

(Get Free Report)

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

Read More

