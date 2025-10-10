Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Raises Position in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,474,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $516,622,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,191,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,715,000 after buying an additional 227,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth $153,340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $315.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.35. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.78 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,167.44 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 4,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,269,886.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 73,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,724,642.40. This trade represents a 5.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares in the company, valued at $98,441,490. The trade was a 0.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,884 shares of company stock valued at $11,406,825 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

