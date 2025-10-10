Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 441 Shares of Ferrari N.V. $RACE

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report) by 22.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 288.9% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in Ferrari by 381.3% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 41.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ferrari in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on RACE. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. HSBC raised shares of Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $570.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.80.

Ferrari Stock Down 15.0%

Shares of RACE stock opened at $407.20 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $471.50 and a 200-day moving average of $469.93. The company has a quick ratio of 3.94, a current ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Ferrari N.V. has a 12-month low of $391.54 and a 12-month high of $519.10. The company has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.08.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.13. Ferrari had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 45.41%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Ferrari has set its FY 2025 guidance at 9.751- EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ferrari N.V. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ferrari

(Free Report)

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury performance sports cars worldwide. The company offers range, special series, Icona, and supercars; limited edition supercars and one-off cars; and track cars. It also provides racing cars, and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars; and licenses its Ferrari brand to various producers and retailers of luxury and lifestyle goods.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RACE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferrari N.V. (NYSE:RACE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.