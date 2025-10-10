Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Buys 426 Shares of Consolidated Edison Inc $ED

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

ED opened at $100.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $99.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.09. Consolidated Edison Inc has a 1 year low of $87.28 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 8.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.500-5.700 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison Inc will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 61.71%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ED shares. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Wednesday. New Street Research set a $106.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $112.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.75.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

