Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of American Water Works by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 90.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in American Water Works by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 173,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,161,000 after purchasing an additional 15,589 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB bought a new position in American Water Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,270,000. Finally, LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 144.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. now owns 14,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on AWK. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $138.00 to $128.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday. Argus upped their price target on shares of American Water Works from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.57.

American Water Works Price Performance

Shares of AWK opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $140.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.14. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.74 and a fifty-two week high of $155.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.35.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.05). American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. American Water Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.700-5.750 EPS. Equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.8275 dividend. This represents a $3.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.64%.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

