Coterra Energy Inc. $CTRA Stock Position Decreased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,825 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,337,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,668,559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,818,700 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 83,631,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,102,350 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,304,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837,614 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,828,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,384,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152,244 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $29.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.85. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.29.

Coterra Energy Dividend Announcement

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 23.80%.The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. Coterra Energy’s revenue was up 54.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 14th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTRA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coterra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.06.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

