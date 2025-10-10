Global Payments Inc. $GPN Stock Holdings Increased by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 546.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Global Payments during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 4,866.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GPN shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Global Payments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.75.

Global Payments Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE:GPN opened at $87.16 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $120.00. The firm has a market cap of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.80 and its 200-day moving average is $82.49.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.04. Global Payments had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Dara L. Steele-Belkin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $172,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 30,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,641,318. This trade represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

