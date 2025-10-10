iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,824,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,993,000 after buying an additional 233,643 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,840,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,052,000 after purchasing an additional 273,430 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,892,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,539,000 after purchasing an additional 238,134 shares in the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,400,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,658,000 after purchasing an additional 88,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,173,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,992,000 after purchasing an additional 171,405 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $146.78 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $147.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.57. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a $0.3655 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

