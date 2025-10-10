Sax Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Trimble Inc. $TRMB

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trimble were worth $445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TRMB. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Trimble during the second quarter valued at $48,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 592.0% in the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 692 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble in the first quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Trimble by 153.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 115,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.83, for a total transaction of $9,590,140.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 114,879 shares in the company, valued at $9,515,427.57. This represents a 50.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher F. Keating sold 7,365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $602,015.10. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,186.44. The trade was a 94.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,821 shares of company stock worth $18,110,143 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TRMB. Barclays began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $93.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Trimble from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.10.

TRMB stock opened at $79.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Trimble Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.91 and a 12 month high of $87.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $74.22. The company has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a PE ratio of 68.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.65.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Trimble had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The company had revenue of $856.50 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current year.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

