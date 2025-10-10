Atmos Energy Corporation $ATO Stock Position Raised by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atmos Energy Corporation (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,726 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on ATO shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $159.00 target price (up previously from $146.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Barclays set a $175.00 target price on Atmos Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Atmos Energy from $164.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.70.

Atmos Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of ATO opened at $174.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.37. Atmos Energy Corporation has a 52-week low of $136.05 and a 52-week high of $177.01. The company has a market cap of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.74.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.01). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $838.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Analysts predict that Atmos Energy Corporation will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 25th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 47.80%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

