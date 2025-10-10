Tectonic Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Tectonic Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,159 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AEM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the second quarter worth about $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 454.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 283 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.30.

Shares of AEM opened at $161.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.80. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a fifty-two week low of $75.17 and a fifty-two week high of $172.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.31 billion, a PE ratio of 27.50, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Agnico Eagle Mines’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

