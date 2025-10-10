Tectonic Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,657 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DnB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 23.4% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 685,051 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,129,000 after buying an additional 129,986 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 672,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after buying an additional 40,120 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 509,679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,920,000 after buying an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.7% during the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 369,940 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,411,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $35,598,000. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts:

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $117.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.62. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.50 and a 12 month high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.160-2.360 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current year.

ARW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $115.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Arrow Electronics

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Sean J. Kerins purchased 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $114.91 per share, with a total value of $991,673.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 122,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,065,903.28. The trade was a 7.58% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arrow Electronics

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.