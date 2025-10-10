Tectonic Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. $HIG

Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Insurance Group were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 167.8% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sharp Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $260,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,434,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of HIG stock opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.27. The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.93 and a 52 week high of $135.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Hartford Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Insurance Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.58. The Hartford Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Insurance Group, Inc. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The Hartford Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 18.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The Hartford Insurance Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Insurance Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Donald Christian Hunt sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.87, for a total value of $284,339.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Beth Ann Costello sold 35,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total transaction of $4,364,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 77,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,580,389. The trade was a 31.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

