Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Invests $202,000 in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF $IWD

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 78.0% during the first quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.6%

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $203.70 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $163.19 and a twelve month high of $206.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.75 and its 200 day moving average is $192.30.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

