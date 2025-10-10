Columbus Macro LLC Sells 20,867 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,867 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 17,506.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,744,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,728,494 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Omnicom Group by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,178,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $595,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,165 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,896,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $323,040,000 after buying an additional 1,199,725 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,836.5% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,086,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,114,000 after buying an additional 1,030,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,909,000 after buying an additional 887,415 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $91.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.05. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.37 and a 52 week high of $107.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

