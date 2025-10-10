Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 20,588 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF $IGOV

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 189.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,588 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF worth $1,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 7,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $593,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,894,000. Vicus Capital acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $497,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,467,000.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5%

IGOV stock opened at $41.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $43.39.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.