Tectonic Advisors LLC Buys 3,883 Shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. $TSEM

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 117.9% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. 70.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tower Semiconductor alerts:

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $74.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 5.50 and a current ratio of 6.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.87. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $28.64 and a fifty-two week high of $76.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tower Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:TSEM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $372.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.63 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Tower Semiconductor has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TSEM shares. Barclays started coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Benchmark raised their target price on Tower Semiconductor from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Susquehanna set a $66.00 target price on Tower Semiconductor and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tower Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.60.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Tower Semiconductor

About Tower Semiconductor

(Free Report)

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.