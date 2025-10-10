Schwab Municipal Bond ETF $SCMB Shares Sold by Columbus Macro LLC

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,946 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,080 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 24,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 394.9% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Family Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCMB opened at $25.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.15. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

