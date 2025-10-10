D.R. Horton, Inc. $DHI Position Boosted by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,356 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 652.0% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,981,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $252,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718,094 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 4,630.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,056 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655,309 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 2,176,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $266,811,000 after purchasing an additional 817,998 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,382,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,664,013 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,279,706,000 after purchasing an additional 642,642 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Aron M. Odom sold 1,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $251,808.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 6,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,631. The trade was a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David V. Auld sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.21, for a total value of $5,466,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman owned 815,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,623,595.12. This represents a 3.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,376 shares of company stock worth $5,898,848. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHI. Citigroup boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $135.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on D.R. Horton from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $169.00 price target on D.R. Horton and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.31.

Read Our Latest Report on DHI

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

DHI opened at $151.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $45.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 7.06, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.44 and a 1 year high of $195.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.72.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 11.46%.D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.10 earnings per share. D.R. Horton has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.04 EPS for the current year.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.83%.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.