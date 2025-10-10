Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $246,000 Investment in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF $QQQJ

Columbus Macro LLC purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 54,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 89,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 112,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,999,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQJ stock opened at $36.18 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.89 and a 1-year high of $36.76. The company has a market capitalization of $695.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.01.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is an increase from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (QQQJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Next Generation 100 index, a modified market-cap-weighted, narrow index of 100 non-financial stocks that are next-eligible for inclusion in the NASDAQ-100 Index. QQQJ was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is issued by Invesco.

