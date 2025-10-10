Weiss Ratings Reiterates Buy (B-) Rating for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS)‘s stock had its “buy (b-)” rating restated by Weiss Ratings in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Up 0.5%

BNS opened at $63.61 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.06. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 52 week low of $44.09 and a 52 week high of $65.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $78.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 26th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 9.74%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the 2nd quarter valued at $838,738,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 255.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,174,780 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $482,590,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315,915 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 83.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,148,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $726,704,000 after purchasing an additional 5,979,338 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 141.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,364,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $396,650,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in the first quarter worth about $203,953,000. 49.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

