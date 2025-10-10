BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR) Earns Hold (C) Rating from Weiss Ratings

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings in a report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on BellRing Brands from $82.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $78.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.27.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR opened at $35.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.75. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.75.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 123.43% and a net margin of 10.26%.The business had revenue of $547.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. BellRing Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. BellRing Brands has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 2nd that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Craig L. Rosenthal bought 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.29 per share, with a total value of $96,954.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider owned 33,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,282.75. This represents a 8.42% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Darcy Horn Davenport sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $86,688.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 193,978 shares in the company, valued at $10,509,728.04. This trade represents a 0.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,616 shares of company stock valued at $65,995,248 and sold 4,800 shares valued at $266,096. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRBR. Xponance Inc. grew its position in BellRing Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 2.5% in the first quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 13.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 5.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC raised its holdings in BellRing Brands by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.97% of the company’s stock.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

