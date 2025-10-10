Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) CFO Buys $32,550.00 in Stock

Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) CFO Angela Korch purchased 210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $155.00 per share, for a total transaction of $32,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,275. This trade represents a 4.47% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Vail Resorts Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTN opened at $150.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.86. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.85 and a 1-year high of $199.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $152.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 29th. The company reported ($5.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.75) by ($0.33). Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 31.54% and a net margin of 9.45%.The business had revenue of $271.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($4.67) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vail Resorts Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a $2.22 dividend. This represents a $8.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 119.84%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTN shares. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $216.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered Vail Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective (down from $180.00) on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vail Resorts by 54.2% in the third quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vail Resorts by 25,210.0% during the third quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $586,000. Finally, Provident Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and regional ski areas in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment operates 41 destination mountain resorts and regional ski areas. This segment is also involved in the ancillary activities, including ski school, dining, and retail/rental operations, as well as real estate brokerage activities.

See Also

