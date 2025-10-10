Helen Nash Acquires 2,484 Shares of Ampol (ASX:ALD) Stock

Ampol Limited (ASX:ALD – Get Free Report) insider Helen Nash purchased 2,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$30.17 per share, with a total value of A$74,942.28.

Ampol Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.49.

Ampol Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 24th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 137.0%. Ampol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.28%.

Ampol Company Profile

Ampol Limited purchases, refines, distributes, and markets petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, Z Energy, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

