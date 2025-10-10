Immuneering (NASDAQ:IMRX) Director Acquires $50,025.00 in Stock

Immuneering Corporation (NASDAQ:IMRX – Get Free Report) Director Peter Feinberg bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, with a total value of $50,025.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 156,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,045,629.22. This trade represents a 5.02% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Peter Feinberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 30th, Peter Feinberg purchased 7,500 shares of Immuneering stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.03 per share, with a total value of $52,725.00.

On Monday, September 29th, Peter Feinberg acquired 5,000 shares of Immuneering stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.18 per share, with a total value of $35,900.00.

Shares of Immuneering stock opened at $6.24 on Friday. Immuneering Corporation has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $10.08. The company has a market capitalization of $259.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.50.

Immuneering ( NASDAQ:IMRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). On average, sell-side analysts expect that Immuneering Corporation will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

IMRX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Immuneering from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Immuneering in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Immuneering from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Immuneering from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Immuneering from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Immuneering currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Immuneering in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Immuneering by 57.9% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 95,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Flower City Capital acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at $108,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Immuneering in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Immuneering during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 67.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Immuneering Corporation, a clinical-stage oncology company, engages in the development of medicines for broad populations of cancer patients. Its lead product candidates include IMM-1-104, a dual-MEK inhibitor currently under Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat patients with cancer, including pancreatic, melanoma, colorectal, and non-small cell lung cancer caused by mutations of RAS and/or RAF; and IMM-6-415 is in Investigational New Drug application to treat solid tumors.

