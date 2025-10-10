Golden Arrow Resources (CVE:GRG) Insider Purchases C$133,035.00 in Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Free Report) insider Diego Martin Pestana acquired 1,900,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$133,035.00. Following the purchase, the insider owned 21,276,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,489,347.79. This represents a 9.81% increase in their ownership of the stock.

Diego Martin Pestana also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 22nd, Diego Martin Pestana bought 1,975,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$128,407.50.

Golden Arrow Resources Trading Down 5.9%

CVE GRG opened at C$0.08 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.06. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a 1 year low of C$0.04 and a 1 year high of C$0.09.

Golden Arrow Resources Company Profile

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development resource properties in South America. The company explores for iron, copper, gold, cobalt, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned San Pietro Fe-Cu-Au-Co Project covering an area of 18,448 Ha located in Chile.

