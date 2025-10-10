Insider Selling: Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) CFO Sells $108,059.58 in Stock

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNX – Get Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 4,982 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $108,059.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,249.29. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Feider also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, October 1st, Stephen Feider sold 15,018 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $311,773.68.

On Friday, September 5th, Stephen Feider sold 100 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $2,100.00.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Stephen Feider sold 1,462 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $27,573.32.

On Friday, August 22nd, Stephen Feider sold 4,413 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $75,065.13.

On Tuesday, August 19th, Stephen Feider sold 5,587 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $95,146.61.

Shares of BBNX stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Beta Bionics ( NASDAQ:BBNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBNX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,820,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,622,000 after acquiring an additional 424,817 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,556,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Beta Bionics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Beta Bionics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beta Bionics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

