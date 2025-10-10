Insider Selling: Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX) CFO Sells $108,059.58 in Stock

Beta Bionics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBNXGet Free Report) CFO Stephen Feider sold 4,982 shares of Beta Bionics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $108,059.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 44,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,249.29. This trade represents a 10.16% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stephen Feider also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, October 1st, Stephen Feider sold 15,018 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $311,773.68.
  • On Friday, September 5th, Stephen Feider sold 100 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $2,100.00.
  • On Tuesday, September 2nd, Stephen Feider sold 1,462 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.86, for a total transaction of $27,573.32.
  • On Friday, August 22nd, Stephen Feider sold 4,413 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $75,065.13.
  • On Tuesday, August 19th, Stephen Feider sold 5,587 shares of Beta Bionics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $95,146.61.

Beta Bionics Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of BBNX stock opened at $22.23 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.97. Beta Bionics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $26.66.

Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $23.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.73 million. Beta Bionics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Beta Bionics

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBNX. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Beta Bionics by 12.5% during the second quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,820,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,622,000 after acquiring an additional 424,817 shares in the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new position in Beta Bionics in the 2nd quarter worth $3,556,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Beta Bionics by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,150,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Beta Bionics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $288,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBNX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Beta Bionics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Beta Bionics in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Beta Bionics in a report on Thursday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on Beta Bionics and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Beta Bionics from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.44.

Beta Bionics Company Profile

Beta Bionics, Inc is a commercial-stage medical device company. It engages in the design, development, and commercialization of solutions for insulin-requiring people with diabetes. The company was founded by Edward R. Damiano on October 21, 2015 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Beta Bionics (NASDAQ:BBNX)

