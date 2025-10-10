Weiss Ratings Reiterates Hold (C-) Rating for Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM)

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold (c-)” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Weiss Ratings in a research report issued on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Black Stone Minerals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE BSM opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.29. Black Stone Minerals has a 52 week low of $11.78 and a 52 week high of $15.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 39.67% and a net margin of 61.21%.The company had revenue of $159.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.19 million. Analysts forecast that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $335,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 3,396,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,441,338.20. This represents a 0.82% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 163,080 shares of company stock worth $1,983,910. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSM. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 202,400.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Black Stone Minerals by 71.7% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,981 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals in the first quarter valued at $46,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.6 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

