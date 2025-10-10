Weiss Ratings Reaffirms “Sell (D-)” Rating for Babcock (NYSE:BW)

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sell (d-)” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Weiss Ratings in a report released on Wednesday,Weiss Ratings reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Babcock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.00.

Babcock Stock Performance

Shares of BW opened at $3.72 on Wednesday. Babcock has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.29.

Babcock (NYSE:BW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $144.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.07 million.

Insider Transactions at Babcock

In other news, CEO Kenneth M. Young purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $30,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 261,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,234.95. This represents a 8.27% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cameron M. Frymyer acquired 20,000 shares of Babcock stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $31,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 153,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,397.75. The trade was a 14.95% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 59,347 shares of company stock valued at $99,803. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BW. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Babcock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Babcock by 181.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 97,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 62,598 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Babcock by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 127,382 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 46,884 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Babcock by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 319,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 123,194 shares during the period. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC lifted its position in Babcock by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 327,365 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 72,265 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

