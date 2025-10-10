Vontobel Holding Ltd. Purchases 12,693 Shares of Pentair plc $PNR

Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 229,489 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Pentair worth $23,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $38,000. North Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the second quarter valued at $41,000. 92.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Pentair from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Pentair from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Pentair from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.50.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of PNR stock opened at $109.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $108.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.02, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.10. Pentair plc has a 12 month low of $74.25 and a 12 month high of $113.95.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 14.86%.The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Pentair has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 1.160-1.20 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

Pentair Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. Pentair’s payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

