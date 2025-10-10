Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company $SJM

Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of J. M. Smucker worth $7,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 87.0% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 74.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SJM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J. M. Smucker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 11,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total value of $1,204,237.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 33,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,661,037.04. This trade represents a 24.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $105.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of -7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12-month low of $93.30 and a 12-month high of $125.42.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 16.75%.The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. J. M. Smucker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.500-9.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.88 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is -32.09%.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

