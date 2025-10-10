Vontobel Holding Ltd. Raises Stake in SentinelOne, Inc. $S

Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) by 191.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 915,170 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601,511 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned approximately 0.28% of SentinelOne worth $16,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 513.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of SentinelOne by 504.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 5,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on S. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.26.

NYSE:S opened at $18.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.14. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.36 and a 12-month high of $29.29.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO Barbara A. Larson sold 54,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $989,589.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 549,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,962,398.74. This represents a 9.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 11,098 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.69, for a total transaction of $207,421.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 579,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,116.83. The trade was a 1.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 453,277 shares of company stock valued at $8,228,904 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.33% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

