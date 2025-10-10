Vontobel Holding Ltd. Sells 729,590 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. $KEYS

Vontobel Holding Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 164,244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 729,590 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Keysight Technologies worth $26,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Keysight Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 85.0% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Keysight Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 263 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Keysight Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Down 0.6%

KEYS opened at $171.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keysight Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.43 and a 1-year high of $186.20. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a PE ratio of 54.51, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Keysight Technologies has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.790-1.85 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 7.090-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $177.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.38.

Insider Activity at Keysight Technologies

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.98, for a total transaction of $347,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 106,590 shares in the company, valued at $18,544,528.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Further Reading

