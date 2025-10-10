Vontobel Holding Ltd. Boosts Stake in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,838 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,811 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $12,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its stake in lululemon athletica by 506.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 97 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in lululemon athletica in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LULU. Dbs Bank decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $165.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $224.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $205.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $298.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $173.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $184.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $237.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.07. lululemon athletica inc. has a 1 year low of $159.25 and a 1 year high of $423.32.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 42.05%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.15 EPS. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.970 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.180-2.230 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $109,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,754. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

