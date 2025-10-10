CyberArk Software Ltd. $CYBR Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. cut its stake in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,316 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. owned 0.07% of CyberArk Software worth $13,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in CyberArk Software by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 78 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 421.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in CyberArk Software by 340.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on CYBR. BTIG Research cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on CyberArk Software from $465.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Citizens Jmp cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. UBS Group cut CyberArk Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $480.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $448.00 price objective (up previously from $440.00) on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nineteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $443.38.

CyberArk Software Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of CYBR stock opened at $508.07 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $271.68 and a fifty-two week high of $514.28. The stock has a market cap of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.76 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $456.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $399.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $328.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.43 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.