US Bancorp DE Boosts Stock Position in The Trade Desk $TTD

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,122,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.23% of Trade Desk worth $80,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 5,760 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 46.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 5,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $54.09 on Friday. The Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $42.96 and a 1 year high of $141.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.73. The company has a market cap of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.17, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.38.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.24). Trade Desk had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $694.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Trade Desk has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Trade Desk will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $67,624.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 5,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,687. The trade was a 21.79% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jay R. Grant sold 51,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total transaction of $4,676,622.20. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 218,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,899,670.28. The trade was a 19.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on TTD. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Trade Desk from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 1st. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trade Desk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.48.

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

