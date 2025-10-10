Rep. April McClain Delaney Buys STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Stock

Representative April McClain Delaney (D-Maryland) recently bought shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE). In a filing disclosed on October 06th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in STERIS stock on September 11th.

Representative April McClain Delaney also recently made the following trade(s):

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) on 9/19/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Silicon Graphics International (NASDAQ:SGI) on 9/19/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of STERIS (NYSE:STE) on 9/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) on 9/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 9/18/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) on 9/18/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 9/11/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ) on 8/25/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) on 8/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of Dayforce (NYSE:DAY) on 8/19/2025.

STERIS Trading Down 1.2%

STERIS stock opened at $239.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $244.15 and a 200 day moving average of $235.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.67 and a beta of 1.01. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $200.98 and a 12-month high of $253.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

STERIS Increases Dividend

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. STERIS had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a boost from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.59%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

STE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of STERIS in a report on Saturday, September 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $277.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of STERIS from $276.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On STERIS

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STE. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 416.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 4,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel A. Carestio sold 159 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.82, for a total transaction of $38,449.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,356,034.72. This represents a 0.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 4,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.96, for a total value of $994,455.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,467.56. This represents a 15.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,868 shares of company stock worth $4,585,389. 1.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Representative McClain Delaney

April McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

McClain-Delaney (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Maryland’s 6th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

April McClain-Delaney grew up in Buhl, Idaho, where her father was a potato farmer. She obtained her bachelor’s degree in communications from Northwestern University in 1986 and her law degree from Georgetown Law Center in 1989. McClain-Delaney worked in communications law, first with the satellite firm Orion Network Systems and later as the Washington director for Common Sense Media, a nonprofit focused on technology and children. In 2022, McClain-Delaney joined the U.S. Department of Commerce under President Joe Biden (D) as deputy assistant secretary for communications and information. McClain-Delaney served on the board of the Georgetown University Law Center, the International Center for Research on Women, and the Northwestern University School of Communications.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

