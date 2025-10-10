Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Shares Unloaded Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH). In a filing disclosed on October 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Molina Healthcare stock on September 4th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 9/4/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 9/4/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) on 8/7/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) on 8/7/2025.

Molina Healthcare Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of MOH stock opened at $200.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.14. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 1-year low of $151.95 and a 1-year high of $359.97.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.50 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.94 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 27.72% and a net margin of 2.60%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 24.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 60.7% during the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the first quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the first quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc raised its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MOH shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Molina Healthcare from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (down from $335.00) on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $272.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.18.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

In other news, COO James Woys acquired 10,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $155.94 per share, with a total value of $1,559,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer owned 74,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,591,176.14. This trade represents a 15.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 700 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.74, for a total value of $107,618.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 17,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,719.94. This represents a 3.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

Molina Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.