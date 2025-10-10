Rep. Julie Johnson Sells United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Stock

Representative Julie Johnson (D-Texas) recently sold shares of United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:UDR). In a filing disclosed on October 07th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in United Dominion Realty Trust stock on September 25th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MERRILL LYNCH LONG TERM GROWTH” account.

Representative Julie Johnson also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Ameren (NYSE:AEE) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) on 9/25/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) on 9/25/2025.

NYSE:UDR opened at $35.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.15. United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.74 and a twelve month high of $46.62. The company has a market capitalization of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 0.85.

United Dominion Realty Trust ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $423.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.64 million. United Dominion Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. United Dominion Realty Trust has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.620-0.640 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 2.490-2.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Dominion Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. United Dominion Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 452.63%.

UDR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets set a $44.00 price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of United Dominion Realty Trust from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.81.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 4.5% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 35.1% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 65,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 17,061 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in United Dominion Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $431,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in United Dominion Realty Trust by 7.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. 97.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Johnson

Julie Johnson (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Johnson (Democratic Party) ran for election to the U.S. House to represent Texas’ 32nd Congressional District. She won in the general election on November 5, 2024.

Julie Johnson earned a B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin in 1987 and a J.D. from the University of Houston Law Center in 1991. Johnson’s career experience includes working as an attorney.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

