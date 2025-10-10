Rep. Laura Friedman Sells Off Shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY)

Representative Laura Friedman (D-California) recently sold shares of Paramount Skydance Corporation (NASDAQ:PSKY). In a filing disclosed on October 08th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Paramount Skydance stock on September 10th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FIDELITY BROKERAGE SERVICES, LLC” account.

Representative Laura Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Paramount Skydance alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) on 8/26/2025.

Paramount Skydance Price Performance

Paramount Skydance stock opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of -598.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.39. Paramount Skydance Corporation has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $20.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.46.

Paramount Skydance Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 15th. Paramount Skydance’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSKY. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,876,000. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,484,000. Voya Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $758,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $751,000. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. acquired a new position in Paramount Skydance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $462,000. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PSKY shares. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paramount Skydance from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Skydance in a research report on Friday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Paramount Skydance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Skydance currently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average target price of $10.80.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSKY

About Representative Friedman

Laura Friedman (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 30th Congressional District. She assumed office on January 3, 2025. Her current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Friedman (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 30th Congressional District. She declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Laura Friedman was born in New York and lives in Glendale, California. Friedman earned a B.A. from the University of Rochester, New York, in 1988. Her career experience includes working as a producer and head of development in the entertainment industry and as a small business owner selling antiques and decorative arts. Friedman served on the board of directors of the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California, as past president of the Independent Cities Association, as a board member of the Southern California Association of Governments, and on the Glendale Design Review Board. She was elected to the Glendale City Council in 2009 and re-elected in 2013. She served as mayor of Glendale from 2011 to 2012.

Paramount Skydance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global is a media and entertainment company which creates premium content and experiences for audiences. The company’s portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount , Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Skydance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Skydance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.