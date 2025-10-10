Herriot Tabuteau Sells 12,774 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM) Stock

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) CEO Herriot Tabuteau sold 12,774 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $1,518,062.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 7,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,094.36. This represents a 63.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Herriot Tabuteau also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 7th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 13,390 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.77, for a total transaction of $1,590,330.30.

On Monday, October 6th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,220 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total transaction of $2,309,667.40.

On Tuesday, September 16th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 19,719 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.19, for a total transaction of $2,251,712.61.

On Friday, September 12th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 27,907 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.96, for a total transaction of $3,319,816.72.

On Monday, September 15th, Herriot Tabuteau sold 15,254 shares of Axsome Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total transaction of $1,790,361.98.

AXSM opened at $122.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.56 and a 12-month high of $139.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $116.47 and a 200-day moving average of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Axsome Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AXSM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by $0.08. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 283.22% and a negative net margin of 49.88%.The company had revenue of $150.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.02 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

AXSM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Axsome Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. B. Riley began coverage on Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Axsome Therapeutics from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axsome Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BVF Inc. IL raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,690,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,130,000 after acquiring an additional 302,157 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 989,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,303,000 after acquiring an additional 54,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,058,000 after acquiring an additional 52,483 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 857,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,952,000 after acquiring an additional 164,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 753,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,650,000 after acquiring an additional 219,527 shares in the last quarter. 81.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company’s commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

